MP: Crime Branch busts fake marriage bureau in Gwalior, 6 held

Crime Branch in Madhya Pradesh busted a fake marriage bureau in Gwalior on March 01. Six persons including four women are arrested in the matter. “The crime branch has arrested six persons who were running the fake marriage bureau, in which four are women. The people with whom they have cheated have got information about them. He had kept some minor girls to call and mislead people and with the help of the girls he used to launder money,” said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.