MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to join ‘Adopt Anganwadi’ campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 26 urged people of the state to join the ‘Adopt Anganwadi’ campaign to connect with the children, the future of the country. Speaking on the issue, Chouhan said, “We have started ‘Adopt Anganwadi’ campaign in the state. It is an attempt to connect society with Anganwadis. I am making a passionate appeal to the public to join this campaign to connect with children and connect with the future of our country.”