MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews Police Foundation Day parade

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed a parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on December 17. The parade was organised on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Police Foundation Day. “There are many deeds of MP Police that I and the public take pride in,” said the CM while addressing the event. State Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra was also present during the celebration.