MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar of Uttarakhand on February 11. Harihar Ashram is situated at the bank of River Ganga. It is located at a distance of 2 km from Haridwar.