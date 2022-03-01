MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Bada Mahadev Temple on Mahashivratri

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife offered prayers at Bada Mahadev Temple in Bhopal on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 01. While speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, “Happy Mahashivratri festival to all. Lord Shiva is the benefactor and he blesses everyone. Today the city of Lord Shiva will be illuminated by 21 lakh lamps in the city of Mahakal Baba.” Mahashivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.