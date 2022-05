MP CM Shivraj Chouhan virtually attends PM Modi’s ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ on May 31. He interacted with the beneficiaries of government schemes in the state during the program. PM Modi addressed ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ from Ridge Maidan in Shimla via video conferencing.