MP CM Shivraj Chouhan plants sapling in Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling at Smart City in Khajuraho on February 23. BJP State President and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma were also presented.“Global warming and climate change are to deal with all these threats, so tree plantation is a very effective solution and that's why we plant trees everyday. Khajuraho is the capital of our art.” Said CM Chouhan.