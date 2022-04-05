MP CM Shivraj Chouhan launches ‘Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 05 launched ‘Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana’ in Bhopal. Under this scheme, the government will give a loan guarantee of up to Rs 50 lakh for employment with subsidies on the interest rates.