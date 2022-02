MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan, his wife attend ‘Panchkalyanak’ festival programme in Damoh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Chouhan attended the Panchkalyanak festival programme in Damoh district's Kundalpur on February 21. Panchkalyanak ceremony is generally held when new Jain temple is erected or new idols are being installed in temples.