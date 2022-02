MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan declares Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra as ‘holy place’, bans meat-liquor sales

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 21 declared Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra as a holy place and banned the sale of meat and liquor in the area. “I am declaring Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra as a holy place, meat and liquor will be banned here,” said CM Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Chouhan attended the Panchkalyanak festival programme in Damoh district's Kundalpur.