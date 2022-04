MP CM Shivraj chairs meeting with state ministers, police in view of Khargone, Barwani incidents

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 12 chaired meeting in Bhopal with State Home Ministry, police officials in view of Khargone and Barwani incidents. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena were also present.