{"id":"2918127","source":"DNA","title":"MP Bypolls: Jobat constituency results are crucial, says CM Shivraj ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As the counting for by-polls elections is underway in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 02 claimed that results have been pleasant and encouraging for the party so far. “Counting is underway and the results so far have been pleasant and encouraging for BJP. We're way ahead in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency). I consider Jobat (Assembly constituency) results to be very important,” said MP CM. “It was told to the tribals that BJP is against them. We formed schemes and presented before them. I'm happy that we have the evidence of their acceptance in the poll results. BJP has a one-sided lead in Jobat. This is the blessing of our tribal brothers and sisters,” he added.","summary":"As the counting for by-polls elections is underway in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 02 claimed that results have been pleasant and encouraging for the party so far. “Counting is underway and the results so far have been pleasant and encouraging for BJP. We're way ahead in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency). I consider Jobat (Assembly constituency) results to be very important,” said MP CM. “It was told to the tribals that BJP is against them. We formed schemes and presented before them. I'm happy that we have the evidence of their acceptance in the poll results. BJP has a one-sided lead in Jobat. This is the blessing of our tribal brothers and sisters,” he added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-mp-bypolls-jobat-constituency-results-are-crucial-says-cm-shivraj-2918127","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003633-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918127"}