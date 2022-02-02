MP: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's face blackened outside Dargah in Indore

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan's face was blackened by a man in Indore on February 01. The Incident took place when Pathan visited a Hazrat Nahar Shah Wali Dargah in the Khajrana area of the city to offer prayers. “The man had a black powdery substance in his hands, after Waris Pathan came out of Dargah, he first garlanded him, then blackened his face. Investigation is underway,” said Sampat Upadhyay, DCP, Indore.