MP: 3 held for raping, killing minor girl in Gwalior

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal River, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on January 17. As per the police, all three accused have been arrested. “The accused has said that he raped her following which she threatened to register a complaint with the police. Fearing this, the accused killed her," informed Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.