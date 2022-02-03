MP: 2 died, 7 arrested following clash between two groups of Banjara community

Seven people have been taken into the police custody, whereas 2 persons died following a clash between two groups of the Banjara community over calling off a scheduled wedding in Siddiqueganj, informed Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi on February 02. He further informed that 15 others were left injured after the incident. “Seven people have been taken into custody,” Mayank Awasthi said while speaking to the media persons.