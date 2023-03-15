Movement seen in baby stuck in 60-feet-deep borewell in Vidisha Madhya Pradesh

Movement was seen in the baby that fell in a 60-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district and got stuck at a depth of 43 feet. “Excavation will be done first with a vertical and then with a horizontal approach. With the vertical approach, we have reached 43-44 feet. There is some movement seen in the baby, but no contact has been made yet. We will rescue him in 4-5 hours,” said Deputy Commandant of NDRF Anil Pal.