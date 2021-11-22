{"id":"2920712","source":"DNA","title":"Motorsport activities attract adventure-loving youth in J-K","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Motorsport activities in Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing. The youth are looking forward to motorsports like car racing, snow car racing, rallying that involve adventure, thrill and elimination of stress. The Department of Tourism of Jammu and Kashmir and other non-governmental organizations are organising numerous motorsport activities to attract the youth. A number of adventure lovers from different parts of the country participated to explore the unknown destinations of the Kashmir Valley. Presently, some renowned and professional car racers made some special groups including Kashmir off Road which aimed to promote adventure sports including car racing events. Kashmir is one of the best destinations where adventure lovers can enjoy the beautiful tracks of the valley and that's why energetic youth are always showing their interest in all adventure sports activities including mountain climbing, Water sports, trackings and motorsports. Kashmir Valley has huge potential for adventure tourism owing to natural trails and snow season as well as adventure sports and that's why for the last few years, government and non-government organisations are organising different events including snow car racing during the winter season.\r

