Mother of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga calls his arrest a ‘political vendetta’

Kamaljeet Kaur, Mother of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 06 hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over her son’s arrest. She said, “This is a political vendetta because Tajinder exposes Mohalla clinics, schools and hospitals through RTI, so Kejriwal feels that if he exposes, he will have to get out of the way. Whoever raises their voice against them, they try to suppress them.”