Mother Dairy Milk Price Revision 2026 Check New Rates For Full Cream Toned Cow Milk | Amul Milk
Daily household budgets in Delhi-NCR are set to feel the pinch as Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of ₹2 to ₹4 per litre across its entire liquid milk product range, effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Daily household budgets in Delhi-NCR are set to feel the pinch as Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of ₹2 to ₹4 per litre across its entire liquid milk product range, effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026.