MoS Home Nityanand Rai to seek report on Maharashtra situation: Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on April 25 said that MoS Home Nityanand Rai assured the BJP delegation that he'll talk to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in detail. “MoS Home Nityanand Rai assured us that he'll talk to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in detail and take a report on whatever is going on in Maharashtra. He also assured us that a special team of CISF or if necessary, an officer from the Home Ministry will be sent to Maharashtra,” said Kirit Somaiya on April 25. A Maharashtra BJP delegation, including Kirit Somaiya, met MoS Home Nityanand Rai at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi.