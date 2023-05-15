MoS Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra flags off first NDRF mountaineering expedition Saahas Bhagirathi-2

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra flagged off the first NDRF mountaineering expedition ‘Saahas Bhagirathi-2’ in Delhi on May 15. While talking to media persons, Ajay Kumar Mishra said, “There are many challenges in front of NDRF. Mountaineering is also work of capacity building. For that matter, to increase their physical and mental strength, they organise many programs. That is why NDRF mountaineering expedition Saahas Bhagirathi-2 has been organised.”