MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt appeals to youth to understand ‘Agnipath’ Scheme

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on June 19 appealed to the youth to understand the ‘Agnipath’ Scheme and not to let go of the golden opportunity. He said, “We request them (youth) to understand (Agnipath) scheme and then take a decision. Convey if any errors. But is this the way that you're burning buses, and trains, causing harm to national property? The opposition should make responsible remarks and not provoke.” He further said, “It's a good scheme. Despite clarity over misunderstandings, it is not right to stick to the demands. I appeal to the youth not to let go of this golden opportunity. There will be no problem in the future.”