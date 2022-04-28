MoS Chandrasekhar emphasises on creating global standard sets of operative principles for cyberspace

Emphasising on the importance of global standards sets of operative principles for cyberspace in current scenario, Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 27 said that all countries must believe in creating standards sets of operative principles. “Given the nature of the cyber space internet was conceived to expand the geographical boundaries there has to be some framework around which open societies and countries must believe that we must create standards sets of operative principles,” said Chandrasekhar.