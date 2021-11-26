{"id":"2921332","source":"DNA","title":"MoS Arjun Meghwal slams Opposition for boycotting Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK decided to boycott the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed the opposition parties for boycotting the celebrations. “Boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament is disrespect to the Constitution of India. This proves that Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family,” he added. ","summary":"After 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK decided to boycott the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed the opposition parties for boycotting the celebrations. “Boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament is disrespect to the Constitution of India. This proves that Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-mos-arjun-meghwal-slams-opposition-for-boycotting-constitution-day-celebrations-in-parliament-2921332","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007136-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_24.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637921702","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921332"}