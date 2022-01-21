Mortal remains of two Indians killed in Abu Dhabi drone attack reach Punjab

The mortal remains of two Indians who were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi reached Punjab on January 21. The bodies reached the Amritsar airport after completion of all formalities. Several relatives mourned over the bodies. The drone attack was claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. They targeted a key oil factory in Abu Dhabi on January 17. The attack claimed as many as three lives. Two Indians and a Pakistani national died in explosions and fires that followed the drone attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the incident as a “terror attack”.