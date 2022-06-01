Mortal remains of singer KK brought to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Mortal remains of veteran singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, brought to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on June 01. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and family members paid her last respects to singer. Gun salute accorded to singer at Rabindra Sadan. Notably, he performed in Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm on May 31 where felt sick and passed away later.