Mortal remains of SgCt Rohit Chhib reaches at his hometown Jammu

Mortal remains of Selection Grade Constable Rohit Chhib who lost his life in the Kulgam encounter, brought to his hometown Jagti in Jammu on January 13. Family members mourned the death of brave soldier. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.