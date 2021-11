{"id":"2759911","source":"DNA","title":"Mortal remains of Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed brought to Patna Airport in Bihar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Mortal remains of Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed brought to Patna Airport on Wednesday. BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was also present to pay his tribute. Jawed was critically injured & later succumbed to his injuries in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector. ","summary":"Mortal remains of Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed brought to Patna Airport on Wednesday. BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was also present to pay his tribute. Jawed was critically injured & later succumbed to his injuries in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-mortal-remains-of-lance-naik-mohammad-jawed-brought-to-patna-airport-in-bihar-2759911","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835289-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120615.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560326102","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759911"}