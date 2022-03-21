Mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine reaches Bengaluru

After the death of Indian stranded student during the shelling attack in Ukraine, the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar arrived in Bengaluru on March 21. The family of 21-year-old medical student will donate the Naveen’s body to the medical college located in Davanagere. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respects to MBBS student.