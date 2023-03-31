Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Morning ‘aarti’ performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 9th day of Chaitra Navratri

Marking the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, morning ‘aarti’ was performed at a Jhandewalan temple on March 30. Devotees offered prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. The ‘aarti’ was performed with a lot of enthusiasm. The holy festival ‘Chaitra Navaratri’ is celebrated for nine days during the spring season, its first day falls during the full moon phase. Nine ‘avatars’ of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, one of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival began on March 22 and will end on March 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.