Morning ‘Aarti’ performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 5th day of Chaitra Navratri

Marking the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Early morning ‘aarti’ was being performed at the Jhandewalan Temple near Karol Bagh in Delhi on April 06. The temple has been decorated with stunning lighting for the 9-day Hindu festival. Chaitra marks the beginning of the New Year in Hindu calendar.