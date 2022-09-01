More wickets will fall in coming days: Sushil Modi on Kartik Kumar’s resignation

Amid the continuous protest from the Opposition, Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar resigned from his post on August 31. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on September 01 took a dig at the state government by saying that like Kartik Kumar, more wickets will fall in the coming days for Nitish Cabinet. “Kartik Kumar resigned last night, he had an arrest warrant against him. Instead of surrendering he took the oath of office and was made law minister under Lalu Yadav’s pressure. This was the first wicket, many such will fall in coming time,” he said.