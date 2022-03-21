More than 70,000 people arrested in Andhra over Illicit liquor manufacturing

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary of Excise and Commercial Taxes, Andhra Pradesh on March 20, informed that over 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing of illicit liquor in the last one and half year in Andhra Pradesh. "In one-and-a-half years since the formation of Special Enforcement Bureau, over 70,000 people had been arrested. It is one of its kind bureau across the country," said Rajat Bhargava.