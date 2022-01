More than 55 pc people in Ayodhya fully vaccinated against COVID-19

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar on January 09 informed that more than 55 per cent of people in Ayodhya are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He said, "93.61 per cent of Ayodhya inoculated with a first dose and more than 55 per cent with a second dose. The percentage staus are good, we are further trying to complete 100 per cent."