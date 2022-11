Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes stock of ongoing rescue operation

Morbi (Gujarat), October 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the ongoing rescue operation in Morbi on October 31. The death toll in the Morbi Bridge Collapse so far is at 132. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also accompanied the Gujarat CM. The bridge on River Machchhu collapsed on October 30, and a rescue operation is underway.