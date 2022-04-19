Moral science is to boost students’ morality, nothing to do with religion: BC Nagesh

In response to the rumours regarding inclusion of religious things in Moral Science syllabus, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on April 19 clarified that Moral Science is only to boost students’ morality and it doesn't have religious things. “Moral science is to boost students’ morality. It doesn’t have religious things. It’ll have stories about individuals, stories of Panchatantra including stories of many heroes belonging to any religion. Expert committee will take decision on it,” he said.