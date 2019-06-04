Moradabad’s engineering students invent sandal-drone security system for women safety
Jun 4, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Students of an engineering college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad claimed to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS technology for women safety. Students also said that this sandal gives electric shock and women can use it for their self-defence. If sandal is being used in an alarming situation, it will directly send user’s location to the police. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, “This system is equipped with a sandal that gives electric shock that can be used for self-defence, it will directly send user’s location to the police. Once a distress signal is sent, a drone will fly towards the user using the GPS tracker, it will sound an alarm, so that people who are in nearby, can come forward to help. The drone will also record a video that will help police in their investigation later on.”