Moradabad Railway Division to add extra coaches to trains for ‘Kanwar Yatra’

As the holy month of Sawan began on July 14, special arrangements have been made for ‘Kanwar Yatra’. Moradabad Railway Division demanded additional coaches in 10 to 12 trains. “Special arrangements are made for 'Sawan Yatra'. We've demanded additional coaches in 10-12 trains. Trains running on Delhi-Shamli and Delhi-Saharanpur route are extended till Haridwar. Number of ticket counters are increased,” informed Sr DOM, Moradabad Railway Division.