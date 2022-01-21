Moradabad: Man held for attempting to steal valuables from jewellery shop

A person was held for attempting to steal valuables from a jewellery shop in Moradabad district, while another managed to flee the spot on January 20. “One of the assailants was caught and is also injured. The other one managed to flee the spot,” Moradabad Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Bhadauria said. Two persons came to a jewellery shop with an intent to steal valuables from the shop at Dalpatpur in Moradabad district.