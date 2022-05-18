Moradabad: Children forced to study under scorching sun in primary school at Jayantipur

Children of Primary Government School in Jayantipur study in open area in Moradabad. In the scorching heat of May, they are forced to sit in the sun to study. Sometimes they study under the stairs and sometimes beneath the wall so that they can avoid the heat. They change their positions according to the sunlight. The school is running in the Dharamsala of a temple for the last 40 years. The top officials have been informed about this situation, but no arrangements have been made so far. At present, the children are troubled to study in the scorching heat. “Students are more in number than the facility available here to accommodate them. We try to make students sit in shade as per the sun's direction. We have fans inside the classroom, but it gets too hot,” said a teacher to ANI. “School doesn't have its own building. We'll allot land for it. It's is quite old & is being run in temple premises. We've taken cognisance of lack of facilities there & will take necessary steps to resolve them,” said Buddhapriya Singh, District Basic Education Officer to ANI.