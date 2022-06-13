Moradabad 10 more arrested in connection with Jama Masjid protest

10 more accused have been arrested in connection with the demonstration and uproar on June 10 in Jama Masjid area of Mughalpura PS area of Moradabad. As per Akhilesh Bhadoriya, SP City, Moradabad, around 25 accused have already been sent to jail on 14 days of judicial remand.