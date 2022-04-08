Monthly GST revenues jumped to 123 lakh crore from last year’s 94 lakh crore

While speaking about the GST revenues during a Press Conference in Delhi, Revenue Joint Secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey on April 08 informed that the monthly GST revenues during the year have gone to Rs 1.23 lakh crore from last year’s Rs 94 lakh crore. “Monthly GST revenues during the year have gone to Rs 1.23 lakh crore from Rs 94 lakh crore last year. We've been seeing in recent months that it must be touching Rs 1.4 lakh crore in recent months. This has happened because of improvement in return filling,” the Joint Secretary said.