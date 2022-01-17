Month long Swasthani Brata Katha kicked-off in Kathmandu

Dressed in Maroon outfits, these women gathered at the banks of Salinadi river on Monday early morning to take a holy dip and worship Hindu Lord Shiva. After offering prayers, the women will eat food devoid of salt and other spices and that too only once a day. Braving the winter chill, the devotees follow the same rituals for the entire month in which devotees recite folk tales from the book called “Swasthani”. Devotees recite one chapter out of 31 lessons a day from the religious book 'Swasthani' which comprises stories including tales on creation of the world, Hindu deities and demons. According to the Hindu Mythology, the 'Swasthani' book mainly tells the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that is described in Skandha Purana. On the final day of the fasting, all the offerings made to the Goddess are immersed in the river.