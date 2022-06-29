Montblanc Summit 3 to be first Wear OS 3 smartwatch compatible with iOS

In addition to running Wear OS 3, the upcoming Montblanc Summit 3 will be the first wristwatch on the new unified platform to support iOS. According to The Verge, the information, which was first reported by Wareable, was confirmed to The Verge by Lauren Miller, a Qualcomm official. The Summit 3 is the first smartwatch to ship with Wear OS 3 pre-installed, albeit it is not the first to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus platform. Its support for iOS marks a considerable departure from other Wear OS 3 devices that have been officially verified. For instance, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range are only available to Android users.