Monsoon Session: Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet in Parliament

Floor leaders of Opposition parties including Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, DMK and RJD met in the Parliament on July 21. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and DMK leader Kanimozhi among others attended the meeting.