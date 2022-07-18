Monsoon Session Commences: PM Modi urges MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss. “This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation,” he said. “There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss,” added the Prime Minister.