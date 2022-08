Monsoon rains wreak havoc in parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst affected

Heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states on Sunday. At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country on Saturday.