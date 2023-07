Monsoon Mayhem: Nine Die As Flood Likely In Gujarat; Central Forces Deployed, Alert Issued

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat inundating low-lying areas and creating a flood-like situation. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in some of the worst-affected areas in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari an official said on Saturday.