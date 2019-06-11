{"id":"2759526","source":"DNA","title":"Monsoon is expected to cover entire Chhattisgarh by June 23: Met office","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"\r

While speaking to ANI on monsoon and current weather condition in Chhattisgarh state, Meteorologist of Raipur Meteorological CentreHP Chandra said, “Monsoon has reached Kerala at least eight days late. So, it is expected to enter Chhattisgarh at around June 18 and cover the entire state within next five days after that. So, it is expected to cover the entire state of Chhattisgarh by June 23.” “Currently, there is heat wave condition in the entire state, temperature is 4-6 degree Celsius above normal. The condition is expected to persist for the next two days, we have also issued a heat wave warning,” he added. ","summary":"\r

While speaking to ANI on monsoon and current weather condition in Chhattisgarh state, Meteorologist of Raipur Meteorological CentreHP Chandra said, “Monsoon has reached Kerala at least eight days late. So, it is expected to enter Chhattisgarh at around June 18 and cover the entire state within next five days after that. So, it is expected to cover the entire state of Chhattisgarh by June 23.” “Currently, there is heat wave condition in the entire state, temperature is 4-6 degree Celsius above normal. The condition is expected to persist for the next two days, we have also issued a heat wave warning,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-monsoon-is-expected-to-cover-entire-chhattisgarh-by-june-23-met-office-2759526","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834575-00000010.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/monchh.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560230102","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759526"}