Monkeypox outbreak: Govt holds high-level meet on monkeypox | WHO Declared Global Health Emergency

Delhi reported its first case of monkeypox and fourth case of India The 31-year-old man with no likely history of foreign travel tested positive for the virus The Union ministry of health and family welfare said a high-level review meeting on the monkeypox disease was being held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)